Kate Middleton Celebrates Her Birthday with Friends and an Amazing Fedora

Kate Middleton is starting her birthday celebrations a little early this year.

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 38 this Thursday, but she and Prince William are already celebrating. The royal couple are hosting some of their closest friends at their home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk this weekend to mark the occasion.

According to People, the guest list for the weekend included Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton. Will's lifelong friend Tom van Straubenzee and his fiancée Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe (who also happens to be a teacher at Thomas’s Battersea, the school Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend) and the couple's friends James Meade and his wife Laura were also there.

The most surprising names on the guest list though were definitely David and Rose, Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Royal fans will probably remember that David and Rose were rumored to have been involved in infidelity-related drama with the royal couple last year.

As royal writer Elizabeth Holmes noted on Instagram, this very public outing seems clearly meant to put those rumors to rest.

On Sunday, Will and Kate's party guests joined Queen Elizabeth at St. Mary Magdalene church on her Sandringham estate for Sunday morning service. Kate wore a festive, birthday fedora for the occasion.

