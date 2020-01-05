image
Kate Middleton Celebrates Her Birthday with Friends and an Amazing Fedora

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Members of the Royal Family Attend Sunday Church Service At Sandringham
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Later this week, on Thursday, January 9, Kate Middleton will celebrate her 38th birthday.
    • To mark the occasion, Kate and her husband, Prince William are hosting some of their closest friends at their home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk this weekend.
      • The group included Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, Will's lifelong friend Tom van Straubenzee and his fiancée Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, and the couples' friends James Meade and his wife Laura and David and Rose, Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who were at the center of rumored drama with the Cambridges last year.

        Kate Middleton is starting her birthday celebrations a little early this year.

        The Duchess of Cambridge turns 38 this Thursday, but she and Prince William are already celebrating. The royal couple are hosting some of their closest friends at their home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk this weekend to mark the occasion.

        According to People, the guest list for the weekend included Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton. Will's lifelong friend Tom van Straubenzee and his fiancée Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe (who also happens to be a teacher at Thomas’s Battersea, the school Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend) and the couple's friends James Meade and his wife Laura were also there.

        The most surprising names on the guest list though were definitely David and Rose, Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Royal fans will probably remember that David and Rose were rumored to have been involved in infidelity-related drama with the royal couple last year.

        As royal writer Elizabeth Holmes noted on Instagram, this very public outing seems clearly meant to put those rumors to rest.

        image
        Instagram

        On Sunday, Will and Kate's party guests joined Queen Elizabeth at St. Mary Magdalene church on her Sandringham estate for Sunday morning service. Kate wore a festive, birthday fedora for the occasion.

        Members of the Royal Family Attend Sunday Church Service At Sandringham
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

