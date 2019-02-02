"Duchess of Recycled Style" isn't a real title, but if it were, it would almost certainly go to Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge is known for publicly rewearing looks and she appears to have pulled off her signature style move once again, this time for her mother, Carole Middleton's, 64th birthday party.

Kate was snapped on her way to the celebration at Pippa Middleton's £20 million home in Chelsea. In photos (which The Mirror has, if you want to put eyes on them yourself—which, obviously, you do), Kate is seen wearing a long, flowy red maxi dress. She paired the red dress with a pair of matching, pointed-toe heels, stunning statement earrings, a long black coat, and a shopping bag full of gifts, presumably for the birthday girl.

While it's hard to get a good look at the dress under the coat, Kate Middleton superfans around the internet were quick to help ID the gown. In a now-deleted tweet, Kate fan account @TeaCambridges speculated that it could be the red Alexander McQueen gown the Duchess wore in Berlin during her official visit to Poland and Germany in July 2017.

Here's a full-length look at Kate in the dress in 2017, for reference:

Getty Images

If it is the same Alexander McQueen dress, it's very appropriate. Why? Well, because the first time Kate wore that dress was for another relative's birthday celebration—her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth. Yep, even though she was in Germany when she sported the look, Kate was paying homage to her famous in-law at the Queen's Birthday Party at the British Ambassadorial Residence.

According to another Kate fan account, @MiddletonMaven, Kate's coat is from Ida Sjöstedt and the red crystal earrings are Simone Rocha and still in stock, if you have $295 burning a hole in your pocket.

Simone Rocha

SHOP IT

Honestly, whether it's a rewear or a new lewk, the takeaway is that Kate has nailed her fashion game yet again.