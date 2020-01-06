Red lipstick was a definite trend at Sunday's Golden Globes, but I'm just going to declare it: Zoë Kravitz's red lip captured my soul and marched it directly to Sephora. Thankfully, there's no need for guesswork/an arm full of lipstick swatches: Kravitz's makeup artist, Nina Park, shared all the product details on Instagram, for which we all owe her a profound and eternal debt.

Park created a full face of YSL Beauty for Kravitz—unsurprisingly, considering the actor released a YSL lipstick line earlier this year and is also a spokesmodel for the brand. So what went into that perfect red lip? Park used the Dessin Des Levres Lip Liner in the shade Prune, before blending two shades of the Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain to create that deep scarlet color: Black Red Code and Red Tribe. Consider your secrets copied, Nina and Zoë!

Courtesy Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain] Yves Saint Laurent sephora.com $37.00 SHOP IT

Earlier this year, Kravitz spoke to Marie Claire about the aforementioned lipstick collection she created with YSL Beauty—which contains another covetable red, the Rouge Pur Couture X Zoë Kravitz Lipstick in Scout's Red. "I wanted to start with the basics," she explained. "Nudes and reds are always my go-to because they work on a daily basis, whatever the occasion is." Kravitz continued, "I wanted to create a collection that is for everybody: different shades, different textures, different finishes that work on different colors of skin."

Asked about the legacy she hopes to establish in the beauty industry, she said, "I see pictures of myself, in airports and stuff, and I’m surrounded by other pictures of beautiful, blonde, white women. I want to represent all different kinds of people. Whether you relate to me because you’re brown, or short, or just different in some way from everyone surrounding you. I hope that my legacy inspires everyone to appreciate and love themselves."



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here