Sure, it's only Tuesday, but it's shaping up to be the cutest week in Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship of all time. First, A-Rod posted an emotional tribute to J.Lo after she lost out at the Golden Globes; then, Lopez sent all that love back her fiancé's way with an adorable post of her own. I'm feeling delicate, J-Rod/A.Lo (is there a definitive couple name?)! I can't take much more of this!

Lopez posted a super sweet, super smiley photo of the couple in a car, presumably on their way to Sunday's Golden Globes. Tagging Rodriguez, she wrote, "I cannot even begin to explain what having you by my side means to me... I love riding thru life with you... my biggest supporter, my rock, my macho." And if that hasn't finished you off, allow me to direct your attention to the hashtag: #alexappreciationpost.

Lopez' post follows an equally adorable one from her fiancé, who celebrated J.Lo after she lost out on the best supporting actress award for her role in Hustlers to Laura Dern in Marriage Story. "Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion," A-Rod wrote. "To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."

"To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it," Rodriguez finished the five-paragraph tribute. Honestly, I kind of regret reading it again, because now I have to lie down and cry.

