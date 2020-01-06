Friends, could your significant others do a bit better on the cheering-you-up-after-a-disappointing-loss front? Point them in the direction of Alex Rodriguez, who wrote Jennifer Lopez a five-paragraph tribute on Instagram after she lost out to Laura Dern for the best supporting actress award at Sunday's Golden Globes (Dern won for her role in Marriage Story.) J.Lo might not have scored the trophy for her Hustlers performance, but, as A-Rod put it, "Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion." Oh God! I'm already tearing up!

"To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion," Rodriguez wrote, alongside a photo of Lopez at the awards (by the way, did her braided updo remind you of anything? Maid in Manhattan, perhaps?) "For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion," he continued.

"To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion," A-Rod finished. "To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it." There's no point in trying not to cry, friends. Just let the Monday morning tears fall.

Lopez appreciated her fiancé's efforts, unsurprisingly: She commented, "You are my everything." You two are my everything, J.Lo and A-Rod! Please let me attend your wedding!

