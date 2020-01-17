The British Palace Is Hiring a Social Media Manager

If you're ready for a job that would truly blow away each and every one of your LinkedIn connections: The Historic Royal Palaces, a.k.a. the charity that oversees Kensington Palace, among other royal residences, is hiring a social media manager. On Friday, a job listing went up, announcing that The Historic Royal Palaces are looking for someone that could "embody a 1,000 year old fortress in 280 characters."

So, basically, if you know how to tweet, you already qualify for one of the requirements for this job! Laura Hutchinson, head of media and PR at the Palaces, wrote of the job on Twitter: "Strong emoji game and wit are a must." (Check!)

WE’RE HIRING!



We’re looking for a new social media manager @HRP_palaces. Must bring mad skills in:



✅ creating and curating content across 6 palaces

✅ summarising 1k years of history in a tweet.



Strong emoji game and wit are a must. Apply here 👇🏻https://t.co/sJlq9xATOd — Laura Hutchinson (@laurahutch86) January 17, 2020

Interested? I bet. Here's more about the role:

In this role, you will develop and own the social media strategy for Historic Royal Palaces. Leading a team of two Social Media Officers, you will devise and implement social media campaigns for projects, events, and news across six world-famous historic sites. Working in the Media and PR team, you'll need a nose for a good story as you seek out opportunities to raise the profile and enhance the reputation of Historic Royal Palaces.

These palaces, if you wondered, are the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, Kensington Palace, the Banqueting House, Kew Palace and Hillsborough Castle & Gardens.

Other tasks included dealing with social media issues outside of regular work hours (hello, Harry and Meghan!), generating money for the palaces, and more. The full-time position would require you to have all thumbs on deck (ha, get it?), and the starting salary is 38,978 pounds Sterling, which is $50,783.27.

If you want to call the Tower of London your home office, act fast—the application closes on February 9. May the odds be ever in your favor!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here