Sophie Turner Pairs Bambi Eyes With a Barbie Gown For the SAG Awards

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Mike CoppolaGetty Images

Sophie Turner, queen of my heart, showed up to the SAG Awards Sunday night in a look seemingly inspired by both Bambi and Barbie—which shouldn't work, and yet somehow completely and utterly did. Turner wore her blonde hair in loose waves around her shoulder, and went full Bambi with lashings of mascara on both her upper and lower lashes. The Game of Thrones star wore a Louis Vuitton fuchsia dress with a wide belt (it is with a heavy heart that I must report that wide belts are back, and pretty much nobody but Turner can pull them off).

Here's Turner's full look, alongside her new husband Joe Jonas:

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-REDCARPET
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXGetty Images

Here she is posing solo:

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Mike CoppolaGetty Images

And up close (those lashes, though!):

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Mike CoppolaGetty Images

Her hairstylist Christian Wood posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the look to Instagram, writing: "Back my girl @sophiet for the #SAG awards today in LA."


I guess Turner and Jonas have been apart, presumably for work, because she posted about how excited she was for their reunion on Instagram.

image
Instagram

image
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 SAG Awards
