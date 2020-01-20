Sophie Turner Pairs Bambi Eyes With a Barbie Gown For the SAG Awards

Sophie Turner, queen of my heart, showed up to the SAG Awards Sunday night in a look seemingly inspired by both Bambi and Barbie—which shouldn't work, and yet somehow completely and utterly did. Turner wore her blonde hair in loose waves around her shoulder, and went full Bambi with lashings of mascara on both her upper and lower lashes. The Game of Thrones star wore a Louis Vuitton fuchsia dress with a wide belt (it is with a heavy heart that I must report that wide belts are back, and pretty much nobody but Turner can pull them off).

Here's Turner's full look, alongside her new husband Joe Jonas:

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX Getty Images

Here she is posing solo:

Mike Coppola Getty Images

And up close (those lashes, though!):

Mike Coppola Getty Images

Her hairstylist Christian Wood posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the look to Instagram, writing: "Back my girl @sophiet for the #SAG awards today in LA."

I guess Turner and Jonas have been apart, presumably for work, because she posted about how excited she was for their reunion on Instagram.

Instagram

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here