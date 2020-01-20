Here's some sweet news to start your Monday: The godparents of baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor have been revealed, and two of them are closely linked to Prince Harry's childhood. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't name Archie's godparents after his christening in July 2019, though Harry's friend Charlie van Straubenzee was subsequently revealed as one; an Instagram post marking the occasion read simply, "Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie." But according to the Sunday Times, the couple also selected Harry and William's beloved childhood nanny, Tiggy Pettifer (née Legge-Bourke), and Mark Dyer, Prince Charles' former equerry (or royal assistant) and a childhood mentor to the princes.

As the Independent reports, Pettifer played a vital role in William and Harry's childhood, becoming their nanny in 1993 following the separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. She once called the princes "my babies," according to the newspaper, and was an essential source of support after Diana's death.

Similarly, Dyer became a mentor to William and Harry after the loss of their mother. An equerry to Charles in the '90s, he's also a trustee of children's charity Sentebale, founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, which supports "the most vulnerable children in Lesotho, Botswana, and Malawi."

At a London dinner for supporters of the charity on Sunday, Harry gave an emotional speech, addressing the Sussexes' big royal announcement. "The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges and I know I haven’t always gotten it right but as far as this goes there really was no other option," he said. "What I want to make clear is, we’re not walking away."



