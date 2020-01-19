Prince Harry Says That Archie Just Saw Snow for the First Time

In his candid speech delivered to supporters to his charity, Sentebale, on Sunday night, Prince Harry spoke for the first time about his and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as working royals, allowing the duo and their son Archie to live a more independent life. The key message? "We’re not walking away," as Harry noted. He also added a sweet anecdote—that son Archie had just experienced snow for the first time, and thought it was "bloody brilliant."

Said Harry to the crowd: "It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant."

He didn't say specifically where Archie saw snow, but presumably Archie was in Vancouver Island, where he's thought to be staying with his mom, and where it snowed last week. Archie remained in Vancouver Island, where the family spent the end of last year, while Meghan and Harry returned to the U.K. to make the announcement. Since the bombshell news, Harry has remained in the U.K. to attend events and work on outlining the parameters for the couple's life going forward, and Meghan returned to Vancouver Island to be with Archie.

Meghan was spotted picking up a friend from the airport on Thursday, and her BFF Jessica Mulroney is also thought to have come to Vancouver Island to help take care of Archie during Meghan and Harry's trip to the U.K., so she's been surrounded by friends during the turbulent period for both the couple and the royal family.

Here's Harry's full speech at the Sentebale dinner.

The speech came one day after the Queen formally outlined the plans for Meghan and Harry's future life, which will involve their paying back the taxpayer money used to renovate Frogmore Cottage and no longer having HRH titles.

