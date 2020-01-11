Following news that he'll guest star in an upcoming episode of NBC's hit drama This Is Us, John Legend has released a new single.

The song is called "Conversations in the Dark," and its lyric video features beautiful, home movie-style footage of couples in love.

John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, took to Instagram to promote the song with an emotional post.

John Legend has released a new song and, in true John Legend fashion, it will kick you straight in the feels and knock all of the wind (and cynicism) right out of your body.

The track is called "Conversations in the Dark" and the singer released it along with a moving lyric video featuring stripped down, home movie footage of couples in love.

John released the single on the heels of news that he will guest star in an upcoming episode of NBC's hit, tearjerker drama This Is Us.

Although details of John's role on the series are still being kept officially under wraps, a recent promo clip for the episode shows John onstage behind a piano, which seems to hint that the Grammy winner will be playing himself.



But back to the song, which really deserves its moment. John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, is as obsessed with the track as any fan, and took to Instagram to share an emotional post promoting it.



"my heart 😩 john’s new song and hopefully your new song 🙏🏼 #ConversationsInTheDark is streaming now!" Chrissy wrote in a caption along with a clip from the "Conversations in the Dark" video.

Watch the "Conversations in the Dark" lyric video below:

