image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Royal Family Responds to Harry & Meghan Break
image
2
Treat Yourself to Anthro's Winter Tag Sale
image
3
Beware the Dermatology Desert
Creative businesswoman texting on cell phone in office
4
How Do I Fight Burnout and Reset for Work in 2020?
image
5
The Hot New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue

Chrissy Teigen Got Emotional on Instagram About John Legend's New Song

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Jeff VespaGetty Images
  • Following news that he'll guest star in an upcoming episode of NBC's hit drama This Is Us, John Legend has released a new single.
    • The song is called "Conversations in the Dark," and its lyric video features beautiful, home movie-style footage of couples in love.
      • John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, took to Instagram to promote the song with an emotional post.

        John Legend has released a new song and, in true John Legend fashion, it will kick you straight in the feels and knock all of the wind (and cynicism) right out of your body.

        The track is called "Conversations in the Dark" and the singer released it along with a moving lyric video featuring stripped down, home movie footage of couples in love.

        John released the single on the heels of news that he will guest star in an upcoming episode of NBC's hit, tearjerker drama This Is Us.

        Although details of John's role on the series are still being kept officially under wraps, a recent promo clip for the episode shows John onstage behind a piano, which seems to hint that the Grammy winner will be playing himself.

        But back to the song, which really deserves its moment. John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, is as obsessed with the track as any fan, and took to Instagram to share an emotional post promoting it.

        "my heart 😩 john’s new song and hopefully your new song 🙏🏼 #ConversationsInTheDark is streaming now!" Chrissy wrote in a caption along with a clip from the "Conversations in the Dark" video.

        Watch the "Conversations in the Dark" lyric video below:

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16
        Chrissy Is Confused About John's 'This Is Us' Gig
        image
        Chrissy Teigen Is Hilariously Bad at Ice Skating
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Are Stepping Back
        The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition Meghan & Harry Could Make Absurd Amounts of Money
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        BRITAIN-ROYALS Charlotte & Louis Are Now Part of the Royal Drama
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Harry and Meghan's Dogs Have Already Left the UK
        meghan markle What Happens to Meghan and Harry's Security?
        "The Lion King" European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals Meghan Markle Has a New Voiceover Deal with Disney
        U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day One Trump Weighs in on Meghan & Harry's Announcement
        image Who Is the Queen's Maybe-Corgi?
        image Meghan & Harry Post for the First Time Since Break
        Members Of The Royal Family Attend St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham The Queen Hasn't Joined Royal Family Discussions