This weekend, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron was spotted engaging in some heavy PDA with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby).

The pair reportedly connected at a Los Angeles Clippers game on Friday (which Kylie was also at) and then hooked up again at Hyde night club in West Hollywood later that night.

Tyler was previously linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid.

You might want to sit down for this one if you ship Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's happily ever after.

Tyler was recently linked to another not-Hannah woman. According to E! Online, the reality TV star and model was spotted "getting flirty" with Anastasia Karanikolaou on Friday night at Hyde nightclub in West Hollywood.

Karanikolaou, also known as "Stassie Baby," is Kylie Jenner's BFF. She and Kylie hung out before Karanikolaou and Cameron's alleged PDA sesh, attending a Los Angeles Clippers game together before Stassie headed to Hyde. Tyler was also at the Clippers game, according to E!'s report. In fact, that's where he and Stassie are said to have initially met up on Friday.



"Stassie and Tyler met up at the Clippers game last night and were hanging out for a bit," a source told the site. "They had met in passing before at a few events in LA, but this was the first time they truly hung out and vibed with one another."

It's not clear if Kylie was in attendance for Stassie and Tyler's Hyde hookup. The E! Online source explained that Stassie arrived at Hyde with a friend named Kelsey and met up with Tyler inside.

"They were at the same table at the club and several bottles of Don Julio 1942 tequila and champagne were brought out," the insider said. "Tyler and Stassie were dancing together to hip-hop music and we're showing a lot of PDA. He was holding her. They were whispering in each other's ears and talking the entire night. It was very apparent they were into each other. Tyler leaned in and kissed her neck at one point, and also definitely kissed her cheek in public."

These reports come shortly after Tyler's whirlwind fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid, which ended in October.

