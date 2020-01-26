Calling all fellow Swifties: Taylor Swift will not be in attendance at the 62nd Grammy Award show tonight. Swift is up for Song of the Year (for "Lover"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("You Need to Calm Down"), and Best Pop Vocal Album ("Lover"). Several sources told Variety that the "Tim McGraw" singer withdrew herself from a possible secret performance that would happen during the show. (It's important to note that she never officially confirmed to take the stage at the ceremony.)

Recently, Swift attended the premiere of her new Miss Americana documentary Thursday night at the Sundance Film Festival but quickly left after the movie ended.

The 10-time Grammy-winner has missed the last three Grammy Awards ceremonies. She was not in attendance at the 2019 Grammys because she was in London filming Cats. In a recent interview with Variety, Swift shared some personal news that her mom, Andrea, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

"Everyone loves their mom; everyone's got an important mom," she said to the magazine. "But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness."

It's possible that more of our favorite musicians will also not be in attendance tonight following the unexpected passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash.

TMZ was the first to report the news on Sunday afternoon just hours before the Grammys begin at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It's the same place Bryant spent 20 years playing basketball.

