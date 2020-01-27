Why Hasn't Beyonce Graced Us With Her Presence at the Grammys?

The Grammys this year have been a mix of all my favorite things: songs getting the recognition that have been stuck in my head for months; sweet tributes to some of the greats; and, of course, red carpet fashion. What seems to be the only thing missing is the Queen B herself, Beyoncé Knowles.

The icon had four nominations tonight for her The Lion King: The Gift album—Best Pop Solo Performance ("Spirit"), Best Pop Vocal Album (The Lion King: The Gift), Best Song Written for Visual Media ("Spirit"), and Best Music Film (Homecoming).

Short answer: We don't know why Beyoncé gave tonight a miss, but she must have had a good reason. Given that we're now inching towards the end of the evening, even Béyonce isn't likely to be that fashionably late. And while she may not been at the event tonight, she previously attended two pre-Grammy events this weekend: the Roc Nation brunch and Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Gala, where she obviously looked stunning. At the Roc Nation brunch, the 23-time Grammy winner sported a gray minidress by Italian designer Francesco Murano—and then she turned it up a notch in a hot red Valdrin Sahiti gown.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Beyoncé spoke about whether or not she was sad that Lemonade didn't win any of the Grammys' most prestigious categories when it was nominated during the 2017 ceremony. "I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift."

