Katie Holmes is the cover star of Flaunt magazine's "The Home Issue," and the 41-year-old looks absolutely gorgeous in a black Olivier Theyskens romper with sheer paneling, drop earrings, strappy black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello heels, and a long, light black coat, also by Olivier Theyskens. In the cover shot, Holmes holds on to a chandelier, looking straight at the camera with a don't-mess-with-me expression.

In her rare interview with Flaunt, Holmes spilled details on the second project she's directing, the film Rare Objects. It's a coming-of-age story about a girl in her late twenties who lives in Manhattan, and it'll focus on her discovering her identity as a woman. "As a woman, we have to keep telling our stories, and keep showing what we all go through, and have that voice out there so that we all feel connected as women," she said. "It's good to keep telling coming-of-age stories because it's always different in a new time period. "

She also chatted with Flaunt about watching Fleabag for the first time (she loved it, duh) and how she recently got into Lizzo. "I also love Beyonce, period," she added.

Holmes' exact Olivier Theyskens isn't available to shop on the brands' website, but Fleur du Mal has a similar piece available:

Wondering when you'll next catch Holmes, aside from in the Dawson's Creek reruns you still watch from time to time? Well, she has two big projects in the work: The Secret, based on the famous self-help novel, and she also has a sequel to horror film The Boy coming up, titled Brahms: The Boy II. If you saw the first The Boy, you'll remember that Brahms was an eerily lifelike doll that quietly terrorized the tranquil English mansion he lived in.

Scared? Yeah, me too. Just go back and look at how amazing Holmes looks in these shots, and we guarantee you'll feel better.

