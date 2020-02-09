image
Why Jennifer Aniston Is Missing From the Oscars

We're just as sad as you are.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images

Despite our prayers, pleads, and hopes, Jennifer Aniston will almost certainly not be in attendance at this years' Oscars, since she's not nominated or presenting anything. Therefore, another Jen and Brad run-in, like the one at the SAGs that dominated the entire country's attention, won't be in our future.

Honestly, the only reason we were even blessed enough to have them in the same room together at the SAGs and the Globes was thanks to Aniston's nominations for The Morning Show and Pitt's nominations for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. When we saw our two faves interact at the SAGs, it was only because TV and film were being honored on the same night.

I mean, when Pitt was caught watching Aniston accept her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, I believe the country collectively gasped.

But the 92nd Academy Awards is a night of celebration for films and people in them. So the odds of Aniston showing up on the red carpet despite not having a nomination is unlikely. We're not ones to crush dreams, though, for there is always Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. This is one of the biggest events of the year, and it seems that every famous person on the planet gathers under one roof to celebrate everyone's success. I mean, they've been to the event together before in 2000 (photo below for proof), so who is to say history can't repeat itself?

7th Annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals
Rob BeccarisGetty Images

So we're keeping our fingers crossed for a SAGs follow-up moment. Until then, we'll just gaze at this photo.

