Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Apologized to Jennifer Aniston for "Many Things"

image
By Katherine J Igoe
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media Center
Emma McIntyreGetty Images
    • But the two are (sigh) still apparently just friends and have moved on. Of the excitement surrounding their reunion, Pitt said: "I'm blissfully naïve and I'm gonna stay that way."

        Ever since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had glorious chemistry at the SAG Awards this past weekend, fans lost their minds at a potential rekindled relationship between the two. According to sources close to the couple, the two are in a stronger place than ever before: And that came, in part, from lots of apologizing on Pitt's part (whoops):

        "Brad is completely sober now and is in such a different place than he was when they were together," the source says. "Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself. He has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship. He truly takes ownership for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on."

        Also, "a second source tells ET that the two's relationship has taken on a new level of maturity since both have gone through divorces since their split."

        Meanwhile, while the world implodes from the Brad-Jen chemistry that we've all longed for, Pitt isn't paying attention to any of it. "I'm blissfully naïve and I'm gonna stay that way," he explained to ET.

        And the reports are still that the two are not dating, despite everyone's (read: my) hope that one day they might rekindle things: "[Aniston] is not dating Brad. They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other...She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it."

        26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media Center
        Emma McIntyreGetty Images

        Sigh. At least we'll always have the pics?

