Street Style In Berlin
Today's Top Stories
1
Cool-Girl Beanies That Even Your Boss Will Like
91st Annual Academy Awards - Backstage
2
Gaga Is Still Denying the Bradley Cooper Rumors
image
3
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
4
I Have a Work-Life Imbalance. What Can I Do?
image
5
Katie Holmes Wears Chanel Pinstripe Jeans

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Step Out to Separate Events in Gorgeous Blue Outfits

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • Both look gorgeous; Meghan in a warm navy coat and boots, and Kate in a pretty bright blue dress with sapphire earrings that belonged to Diana.
      • We'll see the two royals together this weekend for Remembrance Day, where they'll likely have some lovely back-and-forth banter, as they usually do when they're together.

        We are so lucky: We have two appearances from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at essentially the same time this morning. And the similarities don't stop there—they're also both wearing pretty black and blue outfits. Royal group chat, is this your doing??

        Gianvito Rossi
        $695.00
        SHOP IT

        The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Kate was a last-minute arrival) "attended the launch of the National Emergencies Trust, an independent charity which will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK," according to Kensington Palace. Sources are thinking that Kate's wearing bespoke Emilia Wickstead, which bears a striking resemblance to their Danni dress except in blue, Gianvito Rossi heels, and an Aspinal clutch. She's apparently wearing sapphire earrings that originally belonged to Princess Diana, which match her ring (and entire outfit, TBH) perfectly.

        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, (without Camilla because she has been sick), were visiting the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey and laid poppy crosses. Meghan may have been wearing this Philip Treacy hat (that's a brand Kate uses often, so maybe they talked about where to get a good formal hat??). TBD on an ID for the rest of the outfit, including her cozy dark blue jacket, leather gloves, black dress, but the knee-high leather boots are Tamara Mellon x FRAME collaboration.

        I look forward (not really) to royal conspiracy theorists saying that this must mean that the two are secretly fighting through the power of dueling black and blue outfits that must secretly symbolizes the punches they could throw at each other. Can't they be gorgeous and also totally be fine with each other? Maybe they both love black and blue and wanted to twin!

        Here's Meghan's outfit in motion:

        And here are full-length looks at each outfit:

        Members Of The Royal Family Attend The 91st Field Of Remembrance At Westminster Abbey
        Samir HusseinGetty Images
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The Launch Of The National Emergencies Trust
        Eamonn M. McCormackGetty Images

        Closeups:

        Members Of The Royal Family Attend The 91st Field Of Remembrance At Westminster Abbey
        Samir HusseinGetty Images
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The Launch Of The National Emergencies Trust
        Eamonn M. McCormackGetty Images

        Ugh, gorgeous, both of them.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        SAFRICA-BRITAIN-ROYAL
        Shop Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit on Secret Trip
        image
        The ‘Beauty Sleep’ Product Kate and Meghan Share
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Fashion
        image These Strapless Bras Are Worth the Money. Promise
        image Katie Holmes Wears Animal Print Boots With Dress
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Nameplate Jewelry Is a Modern Classic
        image Katie Holmes Wears Chanel Pinstripe Jeans
        Street Style In Berlin Cool-Girl Beanies That Even Your Boss Will Like
        image You & Your BFF Can Get Half-Priced Jeans
        Street Style - Duesseldorf - August 2017 This Is the Best Time of Day to Shop for Shoes
        image Three Words: Everlane's Cashmere Sale
        image What Tamara Mellon Wears to Work
        Street Style -Paris Fashion Week -Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018 : Day Three 10 Cozy Hoodies You'll Want to Live in This Fall