Tonight, Brad Pitt—man, myth, long-haired Hollywood legend—won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In his speech, Pitt (who's had some practice with acceptance speeches this season, thanks to his wins at the Golden Globes, SAGs, and BAFTAs in the last few weeks) took the opportunity to make some jokes, thank the people he worked with, take some political jabs, and, in a touching moment, give a shoutout to his children.

"This is for my kids. They color everything I do. I adore you," Pitt said as raised his Oscar trophy and then made his way off the stage. Pitt has six children that he shares with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie: three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, as well as three adopted children, Maddox, Zahara, and Pax.

Pitt has reportedly had a complicated relationship with at least some of his children. According to US Weekly, following an altercation between the two in 2016, "Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son." The outlet reports that Maddox is much closer to his mother. Based on the sentiments expressed during his speech, however, it seems Pitt's children remain an important part of his life.

Pitt's friend and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio also got a shoutout during the actor's speech. "Leo, I'll ride on your coattails any day. The view's fantastic," Pitt quipped. Which...hard to disagree with that. Frankly, I'm here for the Leo + Brad love story we never knew we needed (just kidding, we knew).

