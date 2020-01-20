image
Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Brad Pitt's Marriage Joke During SAG Speech

image
By Rachel Epstein
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images

Jennifer Aniston has nothing but love for Brad Pitt. Okay, not love love—but platonic love. While Pitt was cracking jokes during his 2020 SAG Awards acceptance speech (Pitt won for best supporting actor in a film), the camera panned to Jen laughing and smiling at her ex when he said, describing his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood role, "It was a difficult part: A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife."

While the camera didn't show Jen's reaction when Brad made a Tinder joke in his opening lines (he stated that he should add this win to his Tinder profile!), she had an epic slow clap moment when he made the reference to his relationship status.

image
TNT

Aniston had similar feelings during the 2020 Golden Globes a couple weeks ago. When Pitt quipped during his acceptance speech (the man is on a roll!), "I wanted to bring my mom [to the Globes] but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating," the camera caught Aniston smiling. On the red carpet ahead of the award ceremony, Pitt described Aniston as "really good friend," assuring the interviewee that he was sure he'd run into his ex-wife at some point.

"Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times,” a source told US Weekly back in December. “They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
