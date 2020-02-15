On Friday, British rock band Coldplay dropped the music video for their song "Cry Cry Cry."

Dakota Johnson, who is dating Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, co-directed the romantic music video with documentary director Cory Bailey.

The video marks Johnson's directorial debut.

The 30-year-old actress co-directed the new music video for Coldplay's song "Cry Cry Cry" alongside Cory Bailey, a director best known for his 2017 music documentary Living on Soul.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has a personal connection to the project, of course; she's dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The video, which dropped on Friday, was filmed in London's Rivoli Ballroom, has a dreamy vibe to match the song's mellow sound. Love is at the center of the music video, which focuses on a couple as they age together over the years. The theme reflects the lyrics of the song, which is about sticking with someone through not just the good times, but the bad ones, too (sample lyric: "When you cry, cry, cry, baby / I'll be by your side").

Johnson and Martin were first linked romantically in early 2018 and have made a point of keeping their relationship private. In a September 2018 interview with Tatler, Johnson said she was "not going to talk about" the relationship, before adding, "but I am very happy."

Watch Johnson's directorial debut, Coldplay's "Cry Cry Cry" video, below:

