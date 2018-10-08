Dakota Johnson Just Instagrammed Her Phone Number For a Great Reason

On Monday, actress Dakota Johnson experienced something that would strike fear into the hearts of most celebrities: Her personal phone number was put online. Except in this case, Johnson gave out her own number, on her own Instagram—and it was for a great reason.



In the caption, the Fifty Shades Freed star talked about the violence and harassment that women and girls face daily all over the world: “Over 800 women and adolescent girls die every day because they do not have access to reliable contraceptives and basic maternity services,” she wrote. Pairing with Global Citizen , an organization with the goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 (you may know about their music festival , which draws massive stars every year).

But rather than just telling the facts to her 2.6 million followers, Johnson went a step further: “I don’t want to speak for you. I want to listen to you,” the caption continues. “This is my phone number. Tell me your story in my voicemail, and I will listen. There is power in numbers.”

See the full post (and Dakota Johnson’s phone number) below:

It's a really admirable move from a major celeb—and on a day when speaking up has become something of a theme .

This rules. Way to go, Dakota.