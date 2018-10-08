image
Today's Top Stories
1
My Long, Beautifully Complicated Path to Adoption
image
2
11 Ugly Halloween Sweaters to Wear to the Party
image
3
The Chicest Wedding Guest Award Goes to Diana
image
4
Camila Mendes Is Dating Costar Charles Melton
image
5
I Tried Those Scandalous Dieting Lollipops

Dakota Johnson Just Instagrammed Her Phone Number For a Great Reason

“I don’t want to speak for you. I want to listen to you.”

image
'Bad Times At The El Royale' New York Screening
Getty ImagesJim Spellman

On Monday, actress Dakota Johnson experienced something that would strike fear into the hearts of most celebrities: Her personal phone number was put online. Except in this case, Johnson gave out her own number, on her own Instagram—and it was for a great reason.

In the caption, the Fifty Shades Freed star talked about the violence and harassment that women and girls face daily all over the world: “Over 800 women and adolescent girls die every day because they do not have access to reliable contraceptives and basic maternity services,” she wrote. Pairing with Global Citizen, an organization with the goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 (you may know about their music festival, which draws massive stars every year).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But rather than just telling the facts to her 2.6 million followers, Johnson went a step further: “I don’t want to speak for you. I want to listen to you,” the caption continues. “This is my phone number. Tell me your story in my voicemail, and I will listen. There is power in numbers.”

See the full post (and Dakota Johnson’s phone number) below:

It's a really admirable move from a major celeb—and on a day when speaking up has become something of a theme.

This rules. Way to go, Dakota.

Related Story
image
Ranking the Best Dakota Johnson Movies
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 3 Dakota Johnson Responds to Pregnancy Reports
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour A Guide To The Politicians Taylor Swift Endorsed
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 8 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Matching Tats
image Cole Sprouse Talks 'Riverdale' Season 3 on Reddit
Trooping The Colour Camilla Parker-Bowles Skipping Eugenie's Big Day
image Kerry Washington on Life After 'Scandal'
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Makes a Rare Political Statement
image Camila Mendes Is Dating Costar Charles Melton
image 6 Things to Know About Sophie Cabot
image Kourtney Kardashian Shut Down a Fan on Instagram