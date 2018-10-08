Dakota Johnson Just Instagrammed Her Phone Number For a Great Reason

On Monday, actress Dakota Johnson experienced something that would strike fear into the hearts of most celebrities: Her personal phone number was put online. Except in this case, Johnson gave out her own number, on her own Instagram—and it was for a great reason.
In the caption, the Fifty Shades Freed star talked about the violence and harassment that women and girls face daily all over the world: “Over 800 women and adolescent girls die every day because they do not have access to reliable contraceptives and basic maternity services,” she wrote. Pairing with Global Citizen, an organization with the goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 (you may know about their music festival, which draws massive stars every year).
But rather than just telling the facts to her 2.6 million followers, Johnson went a step further: “I don’t want to speak for you. I want to listen to you,” the caption continues. “This is my phone number. Tell me your story in my voicemail, and I will listen. There is power in numbers.”
See the full post (and Dakota Johnson’s phone number) below:
It's a really admirable move from a major celeb—and on a day when speaking up has become something of a theme.
This rules. Way to go, Dakota.