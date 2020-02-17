image
Today's Top Stories
1
16 Super Pretty Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorials
image
2
How a Parkland Mom Turned Her Grief into Action
Sauguerties Lighthouse Winter
3
The Ultimate Catskills Winter Getaway
image
4
The Best NYFW Street Style
image
5
He Voted for Trump. She Voted for Bernie.

Katie Holmes Is Putting Out "Good Vibes" by Casually Doing Handstands in a Bathing Suit on the Beach

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise Sighting On South Beach
Uri SchankerGetty Images
  • In a new Instagram post this weekend, Katie Holmes shared a picture of herself doing a handstand on the beach clad in nothing but a bikini.
    • The actress captioned the picture, which showed off her impressive athletic ability (and body), "Good vibes ❤️."
      • Katie's athleticism is well-documented. She completed the New York City Marathon in 2007 and regularly does yoga, bikes, and boxes now.

        Katie Holmes is putting out good vibes.

        The key, it turns out, to putting out good vibes, is to do perfect handstands on the beach while wearing a bikini. At least, that's exactly what Katie shared a picture of herself doing (and wearing while do it) this weekend on Instagram.

        In the picture, which, as you've probably surmised by now was captioned, "Good vibes ❤️," Katie is wearing a blue bikini top and high-waisted, red bikini bottoms for her impressive feat of athleticism.

        Speaking of impressive feats of athleticism, Katie ran the New York City Marathon in 2007 and opened up about the experience—and her current fitness routine—in a November 2019 interview with Elle.

        "It was really, obviously, an intense training. It really taught me that I can achieve things that seem like there's no way," she said of her experience running the marathon. "When you're putting your body through something like that, you really learn to appreciate your body, and what it does. And great shoes help. Now I'll run. I'll box, bike, yoga."

        View this post on Instagram

        Good vibes ❤️

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        So regular running, boxing, biking, and yoga and then we can all spread good vibes with sexy, ab-centric beach handstands. Easy, right?

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2019
        Katie Holmes Is Struggling With Adulthood, Too
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2019
        Katie Holmes Shares Rare, Artsy Selfie on IG Story
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        The Annual Diplomatic Corps Reception At Buckingham Palace Royals Share Rare Look Into Palace Refurbishment
        image Gabrielle Union Made Cardigans Sexy
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7 Margot Robbie Invites Meghan & Harry to Dinner
        59th GRAMMY Awards - Show Adele Just Performed for the First Time in Years
        The Queen The Royals' Website Accidentally Linked to Porn
        2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals J. Lo Stunned in a White String Bikini
        Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals Miley Says She's "Best Friends" With Cody
        Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Arrivals Justin Shaved His Mustache and Looks 15 Again
        image Liam Doesn't Even Think About Miley and Cody
        6th Annual A Night On The Runwade Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union's Hardest Moment