Yesterday on social media, Katie Holmes shared a pic of Suri Cruise that showed the two of them potentially on a road trip together.

Holmes is very careful to protect her daughter's privacy, so this little peek into their life is rare, and lovely.

Holmes has talked about the special bond that she and her daughter share.

Katie Holmes posted on her Instagram Stories yesterday a couple shots of her on a train as some pretty rural scenery whizzed by. She also posted a rare photo of daughter Suri Cruise—does this mean the two are on a trip together?? I hope so, because I love them both and that's such a cute detail.

In the candid black and white shot, the two cuddle up together smiling. I swear, every day she looks more and more like her mom. Also, unless I missed one, it looks like the last photo Holmes posted of her daughter on her Instagram feed was a whopping 39 weeks ago, when the two volunteered at Moria refugee camp. Holmes has always been tremendously protective of her daughter's privacy (which I love). Also, parents of a teen can relate that at that age teens start to use their voice about whether they want to have photos taken of them or not (often not). This tiny peek into their personal lives is just enough to be sweet and intimate, but not so much as to give up any of that privacy.

Earlier in the year, Holmes explained, "I was happy to become a mom in my 20s...It’s been nice that our ages fit…how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."

Here are the screenshots from Holmes' story:

Katie Holmes Instagram

Katie Holmes Instagram

And here's Holmes' photo of Cruise earlier in the year:

Bawww.

