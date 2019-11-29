Street Style : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Nine
Katie Holmes' Thanksgiving Celebration Was a Game of Two Halves

Two very different moods for her day.

image
By Lucy Wood
Katie Holmes Attends McHappy Day
Don ArnoldGetty Images
  • Actress Katie Holmes took to Instagram on Thursday to share what she’d been up to for Thanksgiving 2019.
  • As down to earth and relatable as ever, the mom-of-one revealed that she’d spent her day in two very different ways, starting the holiday with a family run, and ending in cosy knitwear with a bottle of wine.
  • Holmes currently spends most of her time living in her New York City apartment with 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

    In a sea of celebrities celebrating Thanksgiving in the most glamorous and extra of ways, Katie Holmes remains your celebrity BFF and ours. Forever the most down to earth and likable A-lister on the block, the actress took to Instagram to share a few snippets from her holiday celebrations on Thursday, and her day was split right down the middle in two very different moods.

    First up, the Dawsons Creek star wrapped up warm in snug gym wear and a patterned headband to join her sister and her brother-in-law for an early morning run. Yep, she's one of those people who exercises and leaves the house on Thanksgiving.

    Holmes and her family members joined in with the classic Turkey Chase and took some adorable photos, which she captioned: “Happy thanksgiving! We finished the turkey run! My sister and brother-in-law - so grateful for my family!”

    So . that’s likely to be the Thanksgiving morning that you PLANNED to have, if you really had your life together, but the reality… well, that’s probably more like Holmes’ afternoon plans.

    Katie later posted again to Instagram, revealing that her post-run celebrations were much more relatable. They involved a cute, cosy knitted sweater with chevron and pom pom detailing (need ASAP), and a bottle of crisp white wine. First the unedited photoshoot and now this... It's a real spiritual connection.

    Although Holmes didn’t reveal where in the world she was for Thanksgiving, it’s likely that, along with her other family members, Katie spent the holidays in her home of New York City with 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

    It looks as though the actress will be making NYC her permanent place of residence too, as it was reported earlier this month that the mother-of-one is currently selling her gated Calabasas mansion for a cool $4.63 million. She originally purchased the property in 2014, two years after finalizing her divorce from Suri’s father, Tom Cruise.

    Are you more of a Katie Holmes Thanksgiving Activity 1, or a Katie Holmes Thanksgiving Activity 2 kind of celebrator? If you’re Activity 1, we probably can’t be friends.

