This week, artsy Instagram goddess Katie Holmes posted several new pictures and clips to her Instagram Story.

The photos and videos were created using a black and white film filter that only added to their artistic flair.

Earlier this week, Katie shared a picture of herself with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, taken with the filter. On Friday, the actress shared an artsy new selfie taken with the same filter.

Katie Holmes uses Instagram in her own, unique, overtly artistic way.

This week, the actress has been dabbling in the artistic medium of the Instagram Story, with a series of gorgeous clips created using the B&W Film filter from Instagram.

Earlier this week, Katie kicked off her black and white film-filtered extravaganza with a a couple shots of her on a train as some beautiful, rural scenery whizzed by in the background, hinting at another classic Holmes family road trip.

Later, Katie upped the ante by posting a rare photo of her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, which seemed to hint that the road trip was a mother-daughter affair. In the cute, mother/daughter selfie, Katie leaned her head into her mini-me, while her daughter beamed next to her. That's no small feat for mom snapping a pic with her teenage daughter and proves that Katie and Suri are basically the real life Gilmore Girls.

On Friday, Katie returned to her Instagram Story with another artsy, black and white post. This time, the actress opted for a solo selfie.

In the pic, Katie wears a black and white turtleneck, with her hair up in a messy topknot:

