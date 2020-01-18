image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Net-a-Porter Sale Section Is Very Good
image
2
These Makeup Trends Will Dominate the Year
image
3
Jurnee Smollett-Bell Is a Real Life Superhero
image
4
The Couple Who Paid Off $114K of Debt in Two Years
image
5
All the Single Ladies...Are Buying Homes

Katie Holmes Shares Relatable Instagram Post About Struggling with Adulthood

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2019
GothamGetty Images
  • In a new Instagram post on Friday, Katie Holmes shared a very relatable meme about adult life.
    • The meme features three owls, two of which are effortlessly sitting on a tree branch (labeled "real adults") and a third who is hilariously struggling (labeled "me trying my best").
      • The post seems to prove that even Katie Holmes feels like she's struggling sometimes.

        Katie Holmes gets it. No, make that all caps GETS it.

        The actress proved that when she shared the most relatable meme on her Instagram account Friday.

        In the photo, a group of three adorable little owls are sitting together on the branch of a tree. The two owls on the right are perched successfully on the branch—you know, a thing that birds are typically able to do. The third little owl though? Not so much. Left Owl, much like another famous left-sided spaz (long live, Left Shark—you will never be forgotten), is riding the struggle bus. Left Owl is mid-fall, grasping the branch and trying to climb back up.

        The meme uses the owls as a metaphor for the difficulties of adult life, labeling the two competent owls "real adults" and the struggling Left Owl "me trying my best." If this resonates with you, then you and Katie Holmes have something in common, it would seem.

        And what did Katie caption this little slice of life truth? With an emoji-fied expression of her own reaction to its realness, that's how.

        "😂😂😂😂😂," she wrote in the post's caption.

        View this post on Instagram

        😂😂😂😂😂

        A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

        Consider this proof that even seemingly-effortless humans like Katie Holmes sometimes feel like the Left Owl in life.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2019
        Katie Holmes Shares Rare, Artsy Selfie on IG Story
        Katie Holmes Visits Ronald McDonald House Westmead
        Katie Holmes Shares a Sweet Mother-Daughter Photo
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan Doria Ragland Says Meghan Will "Always Be Okay"
        Queen Elizabeth II Records Commonwealth Day Broadcast The British Palace Is Hiring Social Media Manager
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke Of Sussex Hosts The Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws Why Harry Always Wanted to Leave the Royal Family
        "Heavy" : Photocall - 45th Deauville American Film Festival Sophie Turner Features in New Jonas Brothers' Vid
        image Chrissy Teigen Made a 'Cheer'-Inspired Video
        The Duke Of Sussex Hosts The Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws Meghan and Harry Post an IG With a Hidden Message
        Photo Call For Sony Pictures' "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" Selena Gomez Just Got a Neck Tattoo
        image John and Emily Accidentally Snubbed Chris Martin
        image Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Took a Cozy Stroll
        image All Eyes on Elle Fanning