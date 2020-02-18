Spoilers for this season of The Bachelor. During last night's bombshell Bachelor announcement from a strangely blurred-out woman (a.k.a. Peter Weber's ex, Merissa Pence), we learned along with Weber that, according to Pence, top four contestant Victoria Fuller had allegedly broken up "multiple relationships" and that Weber needed to "be careful." Both Pence and Fuller are from Virginia Beach, and apparently know each other through mutual friends. A) What a small world, and B) Ouch. Well, now that the show has finished shooting, and Fuller is back in Virginia Beach, the two ended up seeing each other at a bar. And it went about as badly as you can possibly imagine—here's what we know.

We got some initial details in December.

Our initial insight came from, no surprise, Reality Steve, who provided details about exactly what happened. Depending on which perspective you believe, either Fuller called Pence a "f*cking loser" and then waited outside for her after she got kicked out, or Pence threatened to fight her and the whole thing is just a misunderstanding:

Merissa confirmed this, Victoria was asked to leave, then waited outside for Merissa & was told to leave the premises. Victoria’s side is that Merissa threatened 2 fight her & that’s why she locked herself in the bathroom. Merissa denied she threatened 2 fight her.



Then we heard from Pence.

Pence has spoken to a couple outlets about how her connection with Fuller developed and what Pence learned about her. "Our first encounter was that [Fuller] told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends," she explained to Us Weekly. Yeesh. There's also this: "'I knew who Victoria was, as far as her reputation, but I honestly didn’t know that she had done as much damage as she had done to our hometown,' Merissa said to Us, claiming that Victoria had broken up four marriages." Pence had been in contact with producers about talking to Weber, and finally jumped at the chance to have an impromptu chat about what she knew.

Pence also went into detail about her take on the altercation with ET: "'We had a semi-confrontation at one of the local bars here a couple weekends after she got back from The Bachelor,' she says, alleging that Victoria yelled at her, 'You're a f**king loser!' from across the bar. 'Those words do not hurt me, and I was confident in what I did...I don't take any offense to that. It is what it is, but I think that's just her way of expressing that she's upset, which is fine.'"

If you're curious as to what Pence actually looks like, as opposed to...a blurry blob...this is her:

Fuller hasn't commented.

Initially Fuller said that "The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait." Otherwise, she's been quiet about the Pence situation, including their potential fight.

Last night, she posted something that referenced last night's episode very obliquely, but with no detail about what was discussed:

But she's said she will defend herself when the time is right (probably post-show), so stay tuned.

