image
Ashley Graham, Multitasker, Works, Drinks Coffee, and Breastfeeds All At Once

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 30, 2019
Raymond HallGetty Images
    • I am absolutely living for this new mom content.

        Ashley Graham has always been deeply relatable in a way I can appreciate. And ever since giving birth to her darling baby boy, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, she's really been honest about what it means for her to be a mom (and a working mom at that). Last night she shared a candid photo—of herself breastfeeding in public and drinking coffee at the same time—and it was absolutely no exception.

        "☕️&🥛," she captioned the photo. Her friends and fans immediately rushed to support the new mom. "YASSSSS," wrote Demi Lovato. "I can’t wait to meet my nephew 😩😍😍😍😍😍😍," wrote Lori Harvey. "♥️❤️," wrote Rosario Dawson. Of course, no surprise given the content matter, the trolls were quick to tell her to cover up, that she's doing it "wrong," and so on (I won't quote those directly). As far as I can tell, Graham did the classy thing—i.e., she just ignored them, which, way to go—and concentrated on being so fully in love with being a mom.

        She also confirmed that, yes, she was also working at the same time, because she is basically Supermom. Instagram user guacamozo wrote, "Hey @ashleygraham When is your line of nursing bras hitting AE?! 😜" Graham replied, "making notes as we speak!!!❤️" Amazing.

        Just a few days ago, Graham shared a photo of her postpartum body and got very real about what her life is like right now (I could not love her more):

        Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too🙋🏻‍♀️ After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!

        Earlier yesterday, Graham also shared a short video of the two breastfeeding in bed, captioning it, "My little piglet" (lol). So if the new mom content is exciting to you, then great news, because I'm pretty sure we're getting much more of it.

        Here's the original post (swipe to see Graham gazing lovingly down at her baby):

        View this post on Instagram

        ☕️&🥛

        A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

        Adorable.

