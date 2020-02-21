Expectant mom Jenna Dewan, who recently became engaged to Steve Kazee, gave us a look at her "chic, neutral" nursery.

Dewan's waiting to find out the sex of the baby, so the decor is perfectly neutral...not to mention stunning, but that's no surprise.

Dewan's been giving us an inside look at her pregnancy journey for a while, and it's so sweet.

No surprise here: Jenna Dewan's "dream nursery" is 100 percent better and cooler than anything I could possibly design myself. In a partnership with Pottery Barn Kids, Dewan said she wanted a "calm, chic, neutral and whimsical room to bring baby home to and they delivered in every way." Side note: Dewan apparently told Andy Cohen that they're waiting to find out the gender of their baby, so not only does the general aesthetic make sense, but there are no secret clues for us to dissect about whether it's a boy or girl (trust me, if I could, I would).

In the pictures, Dewan (wearing a fabulous, frilly maternity dress) sits in front of the minimalistic space. The decor is mostly black and white with a splash of gold here and there: the wall's decorated in black triangles, there's a gold table and lamp, and I see a cute little day bed on the side for nursing and napping. There are pictures of cute animal faces (I see a raccoon, an owl, and...a bear, I think), and a raccoon stuffed animal on the shelf.

Also shown in the pictures is Dewan's new fiancé, Steve Kazee, who proposed during their baby shower in the absolutely most perfect way imaginable. Both of them look happy and relaxed, and like they've had enough sleep—probably for the last time in a while, I imagine. In a great way, of course.

Seriously, you must check the decor out for yourself so you can get ideas of your own. Here's the post:

And here are the images from her Stories:

Amazing.

