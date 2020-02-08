image
Jenna Dewan Files to Legally Change Her Name Following Her Divorce from Channing Tatum

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Create And Cultivate Conference
Kelly SullivanGetty Images
  • According to court records, Jenna Dewan's attorney has filed the documents to change her legal name following her divorce from Channing Tatum.
    • The actress' legal name will once again be "Jenna Lee Dewan" now that her divorce from Tatum is finalized.
      • The couple have reportedly reached a custody agreement and will split custody of their daughter, Everly, 50/50. They have reportedly agreed to work with a counselor to create a formal schedule for how to divide holidays with Everly.

        Jenna Dewan is moving forward by going back—to her old name, that is.

        According to ET Online, court records confirm that the actress' attorney has filed an ex-parte application to restore her name to "Jenna Lee Dewan" following her divorce from Channing Tatum. The paperwork was filed Friday and will officially remove Tatum's last name from Dewan's legal name.

        Dewan and Tatum announced they were separating in April 2018 after eight years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized last November. The former couple remain committed to coparenting their six-year-old daughter, Everly, and have agreed to share custody 50/50.

        A source close to the pair told ET that they were working with a counselor to craft a formal plan for dividing up holidays with Everly going forward. This news comes after Tatum asked the court to intervene and help set a holiday visitation schedule in November.

        Both Dewan and Tatum have found happiness with other people. Tatum is dating singer Jessie J and Dewan is currently expecting a child with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

