Why Archie Isn't at the Queen's Commonwealth Day Service

If you were expecting to see baby Archie with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen's Commonwealth Day service today, I hate to disappoint but he will not be in attendance. It looks like the 10-month-old is staying behind while his parents head to one of their last official events as senior members of the royal family.

Last week at the Endeavour Fund Awards, Meghan gave a tiny update about how Archie is doing. According to HELLO!, the proud mom was apparently speaking to someone at the event about Archie and said, "Oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything." I don't know what everything is, but I'd like to think he is crawling around and being cute!

During their last trip to the pond, Archie stayed back in Canada with Meghan's BFF, Jessica Mulroney. This time around he's actually here with his parents in London, but most likely with a nanny (and perhaps his little cousin Prince Louis?) while Meg and Harry attend the Commonwealth Day service with the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

Archie back in September 2019. Pool/Samir Hussein Getty Images

More Archie, please!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here