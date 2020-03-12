In the April issue of Marie Claire, supermodel and sustainable queen Gisele Bündchen spoke about her relationship with the planet and the steps she's taken to live a life that helps Mother Earth. She also dropped her diet and exercise routine, a.k.a the guidance I didn't know I needed.

When it comes to what she eats, Bündchen is all about a healthy diet. (If you remember, a few years ago she and her husband Tom Brady had a more...strict regimen.) "At our house, we try to eat organic foods that are in season and locally grown," she says. "We believe that by buying locally, we'll have a better chance at getting foods that are fresh and also support local farmers. We eat mostly a plant-based diet."

Gisele did admit it's all in moderation and that some days she'll find herself having a cheat day. (Same.) As for her one big weakness, it's very relatable: dark chocolate.

Gabriela Hearst tank tops and skirt; Sophie Monet bracelet Nino Muñoz

When it comes to staying active, the 39-year-old revealed that her favorite time of day to release some endorphins is early in the morning, out in nature. "I love any type of exercise that I can do outdoors; horseback riding, biking, and skiing are some of my favorite ways to stay active and connect with nature," Gisele told Marie Claire. "Not only do these activities help me stay in shape, but they help in giving me clarity and perspective. Being active fuels my body, mind, and soul. It just makes me happy."

She also says that she's recently gotten into meditation as it helps her clear her mind. That Pranayama breathing (the practice of breath control) in particular has changed her life. Clearly, we all need to take some cues from Gisele.

Read the full Gisele cover story here.



