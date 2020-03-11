Katie Holmes Wore That Cashmere Bra Because She "Wasn't Feeling So Sexy"

When Katie Holmes was photographed sporting a Khaite cashmere bra and matching cardigan to hail a cab in New York in August last year, it quickly become an iconic fashion moment. The ensemble sold out in an hour after pictures of the look—effortless, chic, and sexy—swarmed the internet. In an interview with InStyle, which chose Holmes as its April cover star, Holmes explained how the moment came about.

"Honestly, I wasn't feeling so sexy. And I saw that and was like, 'Sexy. I can do that!' I thought it would be good if I was in a cabin sitting by the fire and wore the [matching] sweater over it. That's how my brain works." She added: "But then I was like, 'Oh, wait, I'm not in a cabin, and I'm not going to a cabin.' I still thought I could pull it off, though. I had noticed other people wearing bras with blazers. I didn't want to get into trouble with my teenager! We were school shopping, and I was just trying to hail a cab on Sixth Avenue. It looked way more glamorous than it was."

LRNYC/Mega

The Eda Bralette khaite.com $520.00 SHOP IT

The Scarlet Cardigan khaite.com $1,540.00 SHOP IT

The actress also had a rare candid moment when speaking to InStyle about her 14-year-old daughter, Suri, and their private life together in New York. The pair have lived there in the city since 2006, when Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise.

"She came out very strong—she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it, said Holmes to the publication. "Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here