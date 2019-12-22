image
Katie Holmes Reveals Her New Book Club Pick and Her Favorite Board Game on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Katie Holmes Visits Ronald McDonald House Westmead
Brendon ThorneGetty Images
  • These weekend, in a series of pictures and video clips on her Instagram Story, Katie Holmes shared some of her holiday break activities.
      • She also shared a look at her recent reading selection for her book club, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, and her favorite game, Scattergories.

        Katie Holmes is all settled into her holiday routine and living her best life.

        The actress shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram Story this weekend that showcased her holiday plans. And, for the record, her holiday plans are amazing. In addition to a few gorgeous, mood-setting clips of Christmas light displays, Katie shared her current reading selection, Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.

        Katie captioned the picture of her holding the acclaimed 2018 novel, "book club." Here's the official description from the publisher, in case you're interested in joining Katie in reading it:

        For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. Then the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life–until the unthinkable happens. Through Kya’s story, Owens reminds us that we are forever shaped by the children we once were, and that we are all subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps.
        image
        Instagram

        And, if that sounds great to you, you can shop the book below:

        Where the Crawdads Sing
        Amazon
        Where the Crawdads Sing
        G.P. Putnam's Sons amazon.com
        $26.00
        $9.59 (63% off)
        SHOP NOW

        Katie also shared a clip showcasing what we can only assume is one of her favorite party games and maybe even a holiday tradition in the Holmes household: Scattergories.

        image
        Instagram

        For anyone who hasn't played before, Scattergories is a category-based word game that stretches your creative thinking muscles and just so happens to be great to play in groups. Shop it below:

        Scattergories Game
        Amazon
        Scattergories Game
        Hasbro Gaming amazon.com
        $16.99
        $14.22 (16% off)
        SHOP NOW

        Enjoy your Holmes-inspired holiday.

