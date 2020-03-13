Meghan Markle completed her final solo engagement as a senior royal earlier this week, attending a meeting with scholars assisted by the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

To the event, she wore the Fallen Star Hoop Earrings from London brand Sophie Lis.

The earrings, according to the brand's website, signify "good luck, good health, faith, success and protection from evil."

If you were wrapping up your last ever solo engagement on behalf of one of the world's most famous monarchies, amid an unrelenting and often downright cruel flurry of media scrutiny, you might find yourself in search of a little good luck, wouldn't you agree? Well, Meghan Markle might have found just that—in the form of an extremely covetable pair of earrings.

To a meeting with academics supported by the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the Duchess of Sussex wore the Fallen Star Hoop Earrings by London jewellery designer Sophie Lis, as spotted by royal style chroniclers @meghansfashion. The 22ct gold vermeil huggie hoops feature a North Star-inspired charm studded with white diamonds; according to the designer's website, the North Star signifies "good luck, good health, faith, success and protection from evil amongst many other things."

Let's be honest here: Meghan might have chosen the earrings just because they're gorgeous, with no concern for their supposed lucky qualities (as both a committed collector of huggie hoops and a lifelong pessimist, I very much understand). If you're yearning for them too, whether you're after luck or just a sparkly update to your earring stack, you'd better be quick: They're still available to purchase for £450 (about $560), but they're already low in stock. The Meghan effect!

Fallen Star Hoop Earrings sophielis.com £450.00 SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here