Meghan Markle Wore Earrings That Signify Good Luck for Her Final Royal Engagement

image
By Emily Dixon
image
HandoutGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle completed her final solo engagement as a senior royal earlier this week, attending a meeting with scholars assisted by the Association of Commonwealth Universities.
  • To the event, she wore the Fallen Star Hoop Earrings from London brand Sophie Lis.
  • The earrings, according to the brand's website, signify "good luck, good health, faith, success and protection from evil."

    If you were wrapping up your last ever solo engagement on behalf of one of the world's most famous monarchies, amid an unrelenting and often downright cruel flurry of media scrutiny, you might find yourself in search of a little good luck, wouldn't you agree? Well, Meghan Markle might have found just that—in the form of an extremely covetable pair of earrings.

    To a meeting with academics supported by the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the Duchess of Sussex wore the Fallen Star Hoop Earrings by London jewellery designer Sophie Lis, as spotted by royal style chroniclers @meghansfashion. The 22ct gold vermeil huggie hoops feature a North Star-inspired charm studded with white diamonds; according to the designer's website, the North Star signifies "good luck, good health, faith, success and protection from evil amongst many other things."

    View this post on Instagram

    Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face. The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth. Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka – all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries. The Duchess, who also attended university with support of a scholarship, is a strong advocate of accessible education for all. As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official) since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges. As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all.

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    Let's be honest here: Meghan might have chosen the earrings just because they're gorgeous, with no concern for their supposed lucky qualities (as both a committed collector of huggie hoops and a lifelong pessimist, I very much understand). If you're yearning for them too, whether you're after luck or just a sparkly update to your earring stack, you'd better be quick: They're still available to purchase for £450 (about $560), but they're already low in stock. The Meghan effect!

    Fallen Star Hoop Earrings
    Fallen Star Hoop Earrings
    sophielis.com
    £450.00
    SHOP IT

