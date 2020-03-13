Baby Archie stayed in Canada while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their final trip to the U.K. as working royals.

Despite the usual, eye roll-inducing tabloid criticism, the couple had a very solid reason not to bring their son along.

According to royal insider Bryony Gordon, Meghan and Harry left Archie in Canada to avoid exposing him to coronavirus.

Isn't it extremely dispiriting that some sectors of the media continue to demonstrate the exact behavior that compelled Meghan and Harry to step down as senior royals? The latest example: Accusations that the couple left baby Archie in Canada during their recent trip to the U.K. in order to spite the royal family. Unsurprisingly, a royal insider has confirmed that was very much not the case; instead, Meghan and Harry chose to leave Archie behind to avoid risking his health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Which is a pretty hard decision to fault, wouldn't you say?

Telegraph columnist Bryony Gordon attended the Duchess of Sussex's final engagement as a senior royal earlier this week—a private meeting with scholars supported by the Association of Commonwealth Universities—and noted that coronavirus was a topic of conversation. Gordon subsequently reported that "the decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic."

In happier Archie news, it sounds like it won't be long until the royal baby is on his feet: During an engagement at an English school last week, Meghan reportedly told an attendee, "He’s exactly ten months today and he’s started trying to walk." And at the Endeavour Fund Awards a day prior, she said, "Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now and is into everything." Cute! Extremely cute!

