image
Today's Top Stories
1
40,000 Reasons to Believe in Gisele
image
2
The Boldest, Buzziest Swimwear Brands of 2020
image
3
The Podcasts You'll Actually Learn Something From
image
4
Sophie Turner's New Show, 'Survive,' Looks Intense
image
5
Dear Hermès Lipstick, Take All My Money

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

A Royal Insider Explained Why Archie Didn't Join Meghan and Harry in the U.K.

image
By Emily Dixon
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Baby Archie stayed in Canada while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their final trip to the U.K. as working royals.
  • Despite the usual, eye roll-inducing tabloid criticism, the couple had a very solid reason not to bring their son along.
  • According to royal insider Bryony Gordon, Meghan and Harry left Archie in Canada to avoid exposing him to coronavirus.

    Isn't it extremely dispiriting that some sectors of the media continue to demonstrate the exact behavior that compelled Meghan and Harry to step down as senior royals? The latest example: Accusations that the couple left baby Archie in Canada during their recent trip to the U.K. in order to spite the royal family. Unsurprisingly, a royal insider has confirmed that was very much not the case; instead, Meghan and Harry chose to leave Archie behind to avoid risking his health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Which is a pretty hard decision to fault, wouldn't you say?

    Telegraph columnist Bryony Gordon attended the Duchess of Sussex's final engagement as a senior royal earlier this week—a private meeting with scholars supported by the Association of Commonwealth Universities—and noted that coronavirus was a topic of conversation. Gordon subsequently reported that "the decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic."

    In happier Archie news, it sounds like it won't be long until the royal baby is on his feet: During an engagement at an English school last week, Meghan reportedly told an attendee, "He’s exactly ten months today and he’s started trying to walk." And at the Endeavour Fund Awards a day prior, she said, "Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now and is into everything." Cute! Extremely cute!

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Commonwealth Day Service 2020
    Meghan Markle Wore Green for Her Final Royal Event
    The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
    Why Baby Archie Isn't at the Commonwealth Service
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 - Arrivals Kris Jenner Shared Her Affair Regrets
    "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals Tom and Rita Shared a Photo from Quarantine
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Meghan Had an Emotional Final Royal Event
    image Watch Gisele Play a Game of MC's Pop Quiz
    2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Luna and Miles Danced to John Legend's New Song
    image Gisele Shares Her Diet and Fitness Routine
    image Emrata's Childhood Photoshoot Throwback
    2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Chicago West Wore Kim Kardashian's Heels
    The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute to Tom Hanks Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Coronavirus
    image 40,000 Reasons to Believe in Gisele