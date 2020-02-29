image
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's School Is Having Students Self-Isolate for Suspected Coronavirus

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • A spokesperson for the young royals' school, Thomas's Battersea, confirmed that a "small number" of students at the private school have been tested for the disease and are awaiting results.
      • The school has stated it will not discuss specific cases in order to preserve the privacy of the students in question.

        Even the royal family is dealing with Coronavirus fears.

        Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school, Thomas's Battersea, has confirmed that a few of the young royals' classmates have self-isolated due to suspected exposure to the virus. The students in question have reportedly been tested for the virus, officially known as COVID-19, and are awaiting results.

        A spokesperson for the school explained the situation in a statement Thursday, writing:

        "Like all schools we are taking the potential risks connected with the spread of Covid-19 very seriously and to this end are following government guidance to the letter around both prevention against infection and in dealing with cases where any staff or pupils are suspected of being exposed to the virus or who display any symptoms. We currently have a very small number of pupils who have been tested and these individuals are currently, as per government advice, remaining at home pending the receipt of their test results."

        George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, both attend the private school, which is located in Battersea, South London, less than four miles from Kensington Palace, where the entire Cambridge family (George and Charlotte, as well as their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their younger brother, one-year-old Prince Louis).

        While the parents all of the school's approximately 550 students were informed of the potential cases of the disease within the student body, the school has made it clear that it will not comment on specific cases in order to "preserve staff and pupil confidentiality," according to the spokesperson.

