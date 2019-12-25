image
Today's Top Stories
1
See the Sussex's First Family Christmas Card
image
2
All the Times Women Absolutely Crushed It in 2019
image
3
Makeup Trends for Winter 2019, According to MUAs
image
4
Check Mate: We're Mad for Plaid Coats
image
5
Read 'Such a Fun Age' With Us in January

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Make Their Sandringham Christmas Debut

They are so cute!

By Bianca Rodriguez and Katherine J Igoe
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Joe Giddens - PA ImagesGetty Images

Surprise! Six-year-old Prince George and four-year-old Princess Charlotte just made their first official appearance at the Sandringham Christmas Day service alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. This is the first time the little royals have walked with their parents to church and greeted the crowds (normally they're already waiting for them inside).

The siblings were seen alongside parents Kate Middleton and Prince William looking a bit nervous, firmly clasping the hands of their parents (George looked particularly dubious before they started their walk, but Charlotte gave the crowd a little smile). No ID on what they're wearing yet, but we'll update if we get them—Charlotte is wearing a pretty green coat (and if you look closely she matches with Kate's shoes!) with black shoes and tights, and George is in head-to-toe navy blue, with a tiny white peter pan collar poking out from under his sweater. They both look so dapper, I just love it.

One-year-old Prince Louis should be waiting for them inside the church. Last year, Prince William joked to the crowd on the way to church that the children came in at around 5 a.m. looking to open presents.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS
BEN STANSALLGetty Images
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS
BEN STANSALLGetty Images
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Joe Giddens - PA ImagesGetty Images
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Joe Giddens - PA ImagesGetty Images
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Joe Giddens - PA ImagesGetty Images
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS
BEN STANSALLGetty Images
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS
BEN STANSALLGetty Images

It was hinted earlier this month that the two children would be making their first appearance at the service. A royal source told The Sun, "George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they're both on good form on the day," the source said. "The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage, and so William and Kate didn't want to expose their children too early, but they feel they're old enough now."

Afterwards, Charlotte and her mom Kate greeted the crowds. Charlotte clutched a pink flamingo, presumably a gift from one of the well-wishers.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

William made his Sandringham Christmas debut back in 1987 when he was five years old, and Prince Harry made his first Christmas at Sandringham appearance when he was four years old.

Royalty - Royal Christmas Day Service - Windsor
Prince William at his first Christmas Day service in 1987.
Julian ParkerGetty Images

They grow up so fast!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
The 20 Best Royal Family Christmas Cards, Ever
image
Strict Rules the Royal Family Has to Follow
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CHRISTMAS
See Kate Middleton's Christmas Look
The Duke And Duchess of Cambridge Release Their Christmas Card Here's a New Royal Kids Photo for Christmas
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Why Meg and Harry Aren't at Sandringham Christmas
2016 Royal Tour To Canada Of The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge - Victoria, British Columbia What Kate Middleton Got Her Kids for Christmas
image
How to Dress to Meet the Queen, According to Stars
image Archie's Christmas Card Sweater Is Still Shoppable
image The Queen Has No Pic of Meghan & Harry on Her Desk
image See the Sussex's First Family Christmas Card
image Queen Elizabeth Attends Church in Green Ensemble
Trooping The Colour The Queen Posed With All Her Heirs for Christmas