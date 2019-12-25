Surprise! Six-year-old Prince George and four-year-old Princess Charlotte just made their first official appearance at the Sandringham Christmas Day service alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. This is the first time the little royals have walked with their parents to church and greeted the crowds (normally they're already waiting for them inside).

The siblings were seen alongside parents Kate Middleton and Prince William looking a bit nervous, firmly clasping the hands of their parents (George looked particularly dubious before they started their walk, but Charlotte gave the crowd a little smile). No ID on what they're wearing yet, but we'll update if we get them—Charlotte is wearing a pretty green coat (and if you look closely she matches with Kate's shoes!) with black shoes and tights, and George is in head-to-toe navy blue, with a tiny white peter pan collar poking out from under his sweater. They both look so dapper, I just love it.

One-year-old Prince Louis should be waiting for them inside the church. Last year, Prince William joked to the crowd on the way to church that the children came in at around 5 a.m. looking to open presents.

BEN STANSALL Getty Images

BEN STANSALL Getty Images

Joe Giddens - PA Images Getty Images

Joe Giddens - PA Images Getty Images

Joe Giddens - PA Images Getty Images

BEN STANSALL Getty Images

BEN STANSALL Getty Images

It was hinted earlier this month that the two children would be making their first appearance at the service. A royal source told The Sun, "George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they're both on good form on the day," the source said. "The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage, and so William and Kate didn't want to expose their children too early, but they feel they're old enough now."

The Royal Family emerging from the church earlier. pic.twitter.com/EpVDd32Yca — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) December 25, 2019

Afterwards, Charlotte and her mom Kate greeted the crowds. Charlotte clutched a pink flamingo, presumably a gift from one of the well-wishers.

Getty Images

Getty Images

William made his Sandringham Christmas debut back in 1987 when he was five years old, and Prince Harry made his first Christmas at Sandringham appearance when he was four years old.

Prince William at his first Christmas Day service in 1987. Julian Parker Getty Images

They grow up so fast!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here