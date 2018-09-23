image
Princess Charlotte and Prince George Stole the Show at Yet Another Wedding This Weekend

Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
Getty ImagesUK Press Pool

If you want to make sure that absolutely no one looks at you once on your wedding day, invite Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The young royals pulled their wedding magic again this weekend at the wedding of one Kate Middleton’s closest friends, Sophie Carter.

You know, as they do.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
How Princess Charlotte Greets Guests at the Palace
"George is a real star, quite the little chap," a source told People on Saturday of Kate and Will's oldest son at the wedding. "He was having a great time, running around like the leader of the pack."

George, 5, served as a page boy (a role he's very used to by now) and Charlotte, 3, reprised her beloved position as a bridesmaid. There were a total of four page boys and three bridesmaids at the relatively small wedding (you know, relative to full-blown royal weddings like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's, anyway).

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

Kate looked stunning at the nuptials, pulling a tiny bit of focus from her adorable offspring in a gorgeous blue dress by Catherine Walker & Co. Prince William also attended, opting for a traditional tailcoat.

The young royals looked stylish AF too, of course, in outfits by Amaia, one of Kate's go-to children's designers. Charlotte's ivory dress featured blue embroidered edging and George looked dashing in cropped blue trousers, an off-white linen shirt, and a blue cummerbund. You can see all of the Cambridges' wedding looks in People's exclusive pictures from the event.

George and Charlotte have officially perfected their wedding antics.

