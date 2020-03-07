In an Instagram Story post on Saturday, Blake Lively encouraged her fans and followers to go plastic free on Amazon.

The actress shared a post from the account @stayplasticfree, which explained in detail a step-by-step guide for users interested in changing their shipping preferences with the online retailer.

Blake decorated her share of the original post with happy GIFs to underscore her endorsement of the message.

Blake Lively is using her social media clout to back a cause close to her heart.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share a happily GIF-ified post from the account @stayplasticfree, explaining to fans how to go plastic-free on . And, yes, Blake gave the online retail giant a linked mention for good measure.

Here are the steps, in case you're curious:

Open your Amazon account

Go to 'help/customer service'

Use their 'chat' option

On chat, request to make all future orders plastic-free with minimal packaging and where absolutely necessary only use degradable packaging materials like paper.

This information will be saved to your account for all future orders!

It will take you 5 minutes on the chat to make all your future Amazon orders plastic free!

"Please pass this along and let others know!" the message concludes. Blake took the last line to heart and let a lot of people know—roughly 26.5 million of them, to be exact.

Blake has a longstanding reputation as an environmentalist. In a 2011 interview with She Knows promoting Green Lantern (the movie on which she and now-husband Ryan Reynolds met), she spoke out about filming in New Orleans and the impact it had on her views.

"We were in New Orleans during the oil spill, so we got to see firsthand the effects of environmental destruction," she said. "I think it’s very easy for people to say, 'I’m not going to make that big of a difference by myself, so I’m just going to live my life how I’m going to live it because that’s easier.' But, it’s amazing what people can do. It’s amazing what one person can accomplish. I wish we could all unify our wills more and make a change, because we have messed up our planet a lot. We can fix it, but we just have to do it."

