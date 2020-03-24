Hannah Montana stars Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment had a cute reunion Monday on Cyrus' Instagram Live show, BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley.

The pair reminisced about their Disney Channel days, revisiting old photoshoots and Hannah Montana scenes.

"On and off screen she's a badass best friend," Cyrus said of Osment.

Take a deep breath, '00s Disney Channel devotees, because I'm about to propel you right back to 2007. Hannah Montana alums Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment, otherwise known as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana and Lilly Truscott/ Lola Luftnagle, just reunited—and it was very, very cute. Osment appeared on Cyrus' Instagram Live show, BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley, and the pair took a trip down virtual memory lane.

Cyrus came prepared with a stack of photos from their Hannah Montana years—including, appropriately, a shot of Lola sanitizing Hannah's hands. They reminisced, too, about one of their first ever photoshoots—which, according to Osment, was "much longer than anyone warned us it would be," featuring "like, twelve costume changes." According to Cyrus, that was a recurring theme throughout their time on Disney: "I remember that was kind of our life for eight years—every day just being longer than anyone told us it would be," she said.

Growing up while appearing on a children's show wasn't always easy, Cyrus said, sharing a photo from a more recent shoot. "We were a little older, and it was kind of feeling a little bit strange…for me to put on a tutu and a wig," she said. "They say you get younger as you get older and you start becoming a child again, the older you get. Now I put on wigs and dance around my house in a tutu."

Cyrus also reflected on a photo from their first ever day of press for Hannah Montana—and an unfortunate occurrence that called for desperate measures. "My teeth had pretty much all decided to fall out," she said. "I had no teeth, so my mom had to get me some fake teeth." Ah, Hollywood. The glitz! The glamor!

