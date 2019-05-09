Ralph Lauren - Runway RTW - Spring 2015 - New York Fashion Week
Today's Top Stories
1
You're About to See Rainbow Jewelry Everywhere
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son
2
See Every Single Photo of the New Royal Baby
image
3
The Best Comedy Movies of the Year So Far
image
4
Our 5 Favorite Cavas for Summer
image
5
16 Grown-Up Ways to Wear a Crop Top

Um, Does This Picture Prove Miley Cyrus Went to the Met Gala as Hannah Montana?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
GothamGetty Images
    • But lo and behold, there might be a special meaning behind the lewk: One eagle-eyed Twitter fan spotted that it bears a striking resemblance to an iconic Hannah Montana look, and now I think Miley might be a genius.

        Miley Cyrus went to the Met Gala showing off a fabulously glammy, angular Saint Laurent minidress that was all kinds of fun—and her best accessory was her color-coordinated husband Liam Hemsworth, naturally. Now here I am, thinking that Miley's just being her regular old self: edgy fashion with some feminine touches for a fun, over-the-top Met Gala lewk. But according to one Twitter user, I have the totally wrong idea, because Miley might have been doing what has now become a favorite thing recently—channeling her iconic character Hannah Montana.

        Captioning the photo "I knew this looked familiar," someone with the handle @godneysbjs spotted the fact that Miley totally wore a green and black striped shirt performing as Hannah, probably decades ago at this point. And the outfits are totally similar.

        What? Is this real life? Did Miley make a sneaky Hannah reference and I totally missed it? I just thought she looked like fancy construction paper, or a really adventurous zebra. But I missed the secret meaning behind everything! (I figure Miley would have told us if she was intentionally channeling Hannah? She looooves to do that. But maybe she does it so often these days that it's second nature to her now!)

        As one Instagram commenter said, "Now that's camp."

        Here's the post:

        Ok, well, now that's all I can see. Also, Miley hinted in her Instagram Stories that she's got new music coming soon (she even shared a bit with IHeartRadio), so chances are we'll see more of these musical outfit crossovers soon.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Miley Cyrus Happily Dances to Hannah Montana Song
        2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
        Miley Cyrus' Throwback to 'Hannah Montana' Is NSFW
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Pose With Their Newborn Son How Meghan Markle May Spend American Mother's Day
        image Yes, Baby Sussex's Name is Archie—Not Archibald
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image The Internet Has Feelings About Baby Sussex's Name
        image A Body Language Expert on Baby Sussex's Photo-Call
        image All the Info on Royal Baby Sussex's Name & Title
        The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Cocktails Watching Kim Get into Her Met Gala Corset Is Wild
        image Every Clue About Who Wins 'The Bachelorette'
        image Why Meghan Markle Chose a Crisp Tuxedo Dress
        BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY Prince Philip Met Baby Sussex Before the Queen
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit North Wales Duchess Kate Stuns in Red in Wales