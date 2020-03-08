Chrissy Teigen and Miley Cyrus Trolled Nick Lachey's 'Love Is Blind' Intro for OBVIOUS Reasons

SNL parodied Netflix's reality series, Love Is Blind, and referenced host Nick Lachey's unintentionally-funny "obviously" moment from his introduction in the pilot.

Chrissy Teigen commented on the SNL post to share her joy that she wasn't the only person who found the "obviously" moment hilarious.

This, in turn, prompted Miley Cyrus to join in—and to sign her comment as "Obviously Miley Cyrus."

If you haven't watched Netflix's reality series, Love Is Blind, then you are missing out.

The series is kind of like Married at First Sight meets Big Brother meets Newlyweds—the last of which thanks to Nick Lachey, who hosts the series alongside his wife, Vanessa Lachey.

Basically, on Love Is Blind, several singles are put in a house together to date and fall in love, but with a catch: The men and women (because the show focuses exclusively on traditional, heterosexual pairings) are sequestered on different sides of the house and unable to see each other. Instead, they go on dates in connected rooms known as "pods," where they have deep, intimate conversations and fall in love sight unseen. Once they're engaged, they're moved out of the Big Brother-esque house and into an apartment together, where they have roughly a month to plan a wedding and decide if they want to go through with saying "I do."

Calling Nick and Vanessa "hosts" might be a stretch, considering their very rare and very brief appearances on the series, but Nick, in particular, made a huge impression on the denizens of the internet during the show's pilot, when he and Vanessa introduced themselves to the contestants as follows:

Vanessa: I'm Vanessa Lachey.

Nick: I'm obviously Nick Lachey, her husband.



The accidentally-hilarious line stood out to many viewers—including, it seems, Chrissy Teigen and Miley Cyrus, who commiserated about the moment in the Instagram comments for SNL's post about its recent Love Is Blind: Quarantine Edition parody sketch.

SNL shared a teaser for sketch and captioned the post, "She’s Vanessa Lachey. And he’s (𝗼𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗹𝘆) Nick Lachey. And this is..."

If you've ever felt the joy of realizing you're not alone in something you kind of assumed you were alone in, then Chrissy Teigen's response will resonate perfectly with you:

"That was my favorite part of the whole show I’m so happy someone else noticed!!" she wrote in the post's comments.

This prompted Miley Cyrus to chime in, "OBVIOUSLY I f*cking noticed! Love, Obviously Miley Cyrus."



For what it's worth, of course, many people noticed. The moment was so inadvertently popular, Nick referenced it in the show's reunion special and even dragged himself for it on Twitter:

OBVIOUSLY you guys are loving #LoveIsBlind, so OBVIOUSLY we had to do a reunion special. You can watch it on @netflix this Thursday.



BTW........I’m OBVIOUSLY Nick Lachey. pic.twitter.com/IP4oW6frqG — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 3, 2020

But, the best thing about the conceited-sounding slip was that it brought Chrissy and Miley's internet powers together—OBVIOUSLY.

