Miley Cyrus Just Got Two More Tattoos With Super Personal Meanings

She's really earning that "Tat Queen" title.

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 – Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images

Looks like December is the month of new tattoos for Miley Cyrus: Just a week after going under the needle with boyfriend Cody Simpson, she added another two to her collection, as People reports. Celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, known as Winter Stone, revealed Cyrus' two new additions on Instagram—and both designs are super personal.

Just below Cyrus' knuckles on her right hand, Winter tattooed the word "freedom" in delicate, lower-case script. He posted a photo of his work with the hashtag #mothersdaughter, the single in which Cyrus repeatedly sings, "Don't fuck with my freedom." Sounds like she took inspiration from her own lyrics for the design, which is a power move I can very much get behind.

Next, Winter posted a tattoo with some seriously impressive A-list credentials: Cyrus got a handwritten note from none other than Yoko Ono tattooed on her left shoulder, reading, "I'm proud of U, Yoko." As People notes, Cyrus covered Ono and Lennon's iconic Christmas song, 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' last year, with Sean Ono Lennon and Mark Ronson, so perhaps that's what inspired the sweet message.

Just to refresh your memory: Last week, Cyrus revealed a brand new skeleton design on her arm, right under the Pixies-inspired tattoo that reads, "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free" (a Liam Hemsworth divorce reference if ever I saw one). Cody Simpson unveiled a bust of Apollo at the same time, suggesting the pair made another couple's trip to get tattooed—they also added to their collections together in October. What are the chances their next additions will be matching?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

