Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have kept busy while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic with a little help from Instagram and TikTok.

A-Rod's latest post: a "couples challenge" in which the pair close their eyes and answer questions about their relationship.

A sweet revelation from the video: Rodriguez was the first one to say "I love you."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are at it again, friends, and by "it" I mean "sharing sweet and wholesome content on social media that makes the long days of quarantine go by that little bit faster." Their latest effort: a "couples challenge" posted on A-Rod's Instagram, in which they close their eyes and respond to questions by pointing to themselves or the other.

Some revelations from the challenge? Lopez and Rodriguez' narratives of their relationship differ a little: Both say the other initiated their first kiss, for instance, while both claim they're the first to apologize after a fight. Both, too, say the other is "grumpier in the morning," and the "bigger baby when sick," and both think they're the most patient. But, sweetly, both say the other is "the funny one." And another thing they agree on? Rodriguez was the first to say "I love you."

If you're interested in spending a little more time with J.Lo and A-Rod (J-Rod? A.Lo?), look no further than the TikTok dance challenge for which they recruited their whole family. Lopez' twins, Emme and Max, and Rodriguez' daughters, Natasha and Ella, all took part in the "Something New" challenge, in which they danced one-by-one to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign's "Something New." I'll wager one whole, precious toilet roll that you'll find yourself doing the dance along with them.

