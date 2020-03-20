image
Today's Top Stories
1
Zoey Deutch's High-Low Skincare Obsessions
image
2
What It's Like to Be a Doctor Fighting Coronavirus
image
3
What to Buy at Nordstrom's Flash Sale Right Now
Woman uses smartphone in new home
4
The Best Group Video Chat Apps
image
5
The Novels We'll Be Reading This Year

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Their Kids Did a Cute TikTok Dance Challenge

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and their children filmed a TikTok dance challenge while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • "When the whole fam agrees on a TikTok," Lopez captioned the video.
  • A-Rod shared the clip with the caption, "Worst to best" (and yes, he dances first, while J.Lo dances last.)

    If, like me, you're very much not a teenager anymore but have still developed an intense fixation upon TikTok, know that you're in extremely good company: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are into it, too. And their latest effort might be their best to date: J.Lo recruited her twins, Emme and Max, while A-Rod called on his daughters, Natasha and Ella, to have a stab at the "Something New" challenge.

    What does said challenge entail? Lining up, single file, and taking turns to dance to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign's "Something New" (which you might have guessed from the title.) It is very cute! I encourage you to watch!

    View this post on Instagram

    Worst to best 🤣❤️

    A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

    Lopez recently spoke to Elle about quarantining with her family, saying, "This is such a difficult time for everybody. There are so many people who are sick. We just want to contain it and work from home. Even my kids are working from home and they're 12! They’ve got virtual school now, and we’re all home together, which I'm really happy about. To me, there's no greater luxury than getting to spend real time with my kids."

    "This situation, if we’re lucky enough to be healthy—and if you are, be grateful—but if you’re healthy and home, it’s a real reset button for so many of us," Lopez said. To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare. At some point, hopefully soon, we’re going to bounce back. We always bounce back."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    image
    A-Rod's Emotional Anniversary Tribute to J.Lo
    image
    J.Lo Is Summer Ready With Neon Yellow Nails
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 Tyler C. & Hannah B. Are Both Single
    Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, and Bella Hadid The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Lyrics Are Personal
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 3 Ariana Grande's Gorgeous Whitney Houston Cover
    BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-BRITS How Harry Styles Is Spending Quarantine
    image Jenna Shared a Sweet Photo With New Baby Callum
    Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Read the Queen's Statement on COVID-19
    Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan Harry and William Are Super Pissed at Each Other
    2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals John Legend and Miles Wore Matching Swim Shorts
    62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Sophie Said Joe Is Her "Favorite Piece of Art"
    Friends The 'Friends' Reunion Special Has Been Delayed