Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and their children filmed a TikTok dance challenge while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the whole fam agrees on a TikTok," Lopez captioned the video.

A-Rod shared the clip with the caption, "Worst to best" (and yes, he dances first, while J.Lo dances last.)

If, like me, you're very much not a teenager anymore but have still developed an intense fixation upon TikTok, know that you're in extremely good company: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are into it, too. And their latest effort might be their best to date: J.Lo recruited her twins, Emme and Max, while A-Rod called on his daughters, Natasha and Ella, to have a stab at the "Something New" challenge.

What does said challenge entail? Lining up, single file, and taking turns to dance to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign's "Something New" (which you might have guessed from the title.) It is very cute! I encourage you to watch!

Lopez recently spoke to Elle about quarantining with her family, saying, "This is such a difficult time for everybody. There are so many people who are sick. We just want to contain it and work from home. Even my kids are working from home and they're 12! They’ve got virtual school now, and we’re all home together, which I'm really happy about. To me, there's no greater luxury than getting to spend real time with my kids."

"This situation, if we’re lucky enough to be healthy—and if you are, be grateful—but if you’re healthy and home, it’s a real reset button for so many of us," Lopez said. To be honest, for me, working from home is reading scripts, developing new projects, even working out and learning new dance routines. Because now, you can use the time to prepare. At some point, hopefully soon, we’re going to bounce back. We always bounce back."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here