Last week, a longer video of the phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift, in which they discuss his song "Famous" and its references to Swift, leaked online.

Some thought the video proved Kim Kardashian lied about the conversation back in 2016, and Swift agreed in a post on her Instagram story.

Kardashian fired back in a series of tweets, saying that Swift "manipulated the truth of their actual conversation" in her 2016 statement about the lyrics.

Yes, it is indeed happening again: Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are arguing on social media over Kanye West's song "Famous," after a longer video of the full phone call between West and Swift leaked last week. (In 2016, Kardashian shared snippets of the conversation on Snapchat that seemed to show Swift approving the "Famous" lyrics, and Swift was subsequently branded a "snake" on social media.) Many social media users argued that the leak vindicated Swift, as the video doesn't show her approving the line "I made that bitch famous."

Swift agreed in a post on her Instagram story Monday, writing, "Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)...SWIPE UP to see what really matters." Swift linked to food bank network Feeding America's donation page, writing in a subsequent post, "The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I've been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis."

Able to donate to support those particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic? Contribute to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund here, and Feeding America here.

Time for Kim Kardashian to enter the chat! She was not impressed by Swift's Instagram post, tweeting, "@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now." She continued, "I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying."

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission," Kardashian wrote. "At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she...'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.'"

"The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation," she said.

I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

"I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative," Kardashian continued. "To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary."

"Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him," she wrote.

"This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares," Kardashian concluded. "Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."

And then Taylor's publicist jumped in:

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.



P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

