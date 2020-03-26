Courteney Cox appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's "Quarantine Minilogue" YouTube series Wednesday, and revealed that she couldn't remember much about Friends.

To rectify the problem, Cox said she's currently binge-watching the show on Amazon Prime.

The Friends reunion special was supposed to shoot earlier this week, Cox said, but filming has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



An awful lot of people are currently binge-watching Friends while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, so why shouldn't Courteney Cox join the party? Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's "Quarantine Minilogue" YouTube series on Wednesday, Cox revealed she bought the show that made her very, very famous on Amazon Prime, and is wading her way through it in quarantine. Thankfully, she's a fan: "It's really good!" Cox told Kimmel.

A little context: Cox explained that, unsurprisingly, she's constantly being questioned about her time on the show. "I keep getting asked all these questions about Friends. People ask me to do trivia things," she said. However, somewhat embarrassingly, she's not exactly on top of Friends minutiae. "I don't remember even being on the show. I have such a bad memory," she said. "I remember, obviously, loving everybody there and having fun. I remember certain times in my life that I was there, but I don't remember episodes. I would never pass, I'd fail every test."

With the Friends reunion special on the horizon, it's a pretty good time for Cox to refresh that memory. The special was delayed due to coronavirus, Variety reported last week, and now won't be filmed until "May at the earliest." The original filming dates? A few days ago. "We were supposed to do it Monday and Tuesday of this week," Cox told Kimmel.

The cast did get a chance to reunite before filming was postponed, however. "We did speak with the producer one time and we had a meeting—except for David Schwimmer was in New York—so we were all in the same room, which was really fun," Cox said.

