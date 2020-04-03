Cody Simpson appeared on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, and things got very emotional very quickly.

Simpson read a poem about Cyrus from his upcoming collection, Prince Neptune, and Cyrus couldn't handle all the feelings.

"I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful," Simpson recited.

Even I, an extremely sentimental person, would struggle a little were my significant other to read me a love poem in front of 15,000 viewers on Instagram Live. So a round of applause is due for Miley Cyrus, who hosted boyfriend Cody Simpson on her show Bright Minded—and made it through a very intense live reading of a poem dedicated to her.

Simpson is soon to release a poetry collection, titled Prince Neptune, and gave Cyrus and her audience a little preview. "I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful," Simpson read, at which point Cyrus interjected with a sweetly flustered "Babe!"

Judging by the enormous, if gently embarrassed, smile on Cyrus' face throughout, Simpson's poetry went down well. "I'm the most beautiful?" she asked when he finished. His response: "You're the most beautiful, babe." Oh, you two.

Read the full poem (excepting a minor unintelligible section) below:

In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there but fall short, for I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers. I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful. All other […] sleep in winter forests. She is the one who swims in the sun and doesn’t burn up.

