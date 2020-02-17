image
Today's Top Stories
1
16 Super Pretty Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorials
image
2
How a Parkland Mom Turned Her Grief into Action
Sauguerties Lighthouse Winter
3
The Ultimate Catskills Winter Getaway
image
4
The Best NYFW Street Style
image
5
He Voted for Trump. She Voted for Bernie.

Miley Cyrus Said She's "Best Friends" With BF Cody Simpson

Cyrus posted a new photo of the pair on her Instagram story.

image
By Emily Dixon
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images

Monday morning celebrity couple update: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are doing great, according to a sweet photo Cyrus posted on her Instagram story. She captioned a snap of the couple cuddled up at dinner, "Best friends." Cute!

The pair shared similar messages of devotion on their Instagram stories on Valentine's Day, as People reports. Simpson posted a photo of Cyrus, a "reserved" sign atop her head, with the caption, "Everyday is Valentine's Day in my life & I am reserved for you." And Cyrus shared a similar post, captioning a photo of Simpson, "ValenMINE."

On Super Bowl Sunday, meanwhile, Cyrus gave Simpson an extremely sexy haircut, the former wearing lacy black lingerie and the latter shirtless. You two! Lovebirds! Scissors are not a toy! Focus on those very sharp blades!

View this post on Instagram

Superbowl supercuts

A post shared by @ codysimpson on

Cyrus finalized her divorce with Liam Hemsworth last month, and the actor isn't too concerned about his ex-wife's new relationship with Simpson, insiders say. "Liam is moving forward in such a positive direction in his life right now and he’s just doing his own thing," an unnamed source told Hollywood Life. "Miley and Cody’s relationship really isn’t his concern and it’s not something he’s put much thought into."

"Liam wrapped filming on Arkansas and Most Dangerous Game and right now he’s just enjoying some down time with friends and family," the source continued. "He’s been hitting the gym and spending a bit of time with Gabriella [Brooks, the Australian model Hemsworth is reportedly dating.] All around, he’s doing really well. It’s been a really good 2020 for him so far."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Liam Doesn't Even Think About Miley and Cody
image
Miley Cyrus Walked the Marc Jacobs Runway
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals J. Lo Stunned in a White String Bikini
Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Arrivals Justin Shaved His Mustache and Looks 15 Again
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Liam Doesn't Even Think About Miley and Cody
6th Annual A Night On The Runwade Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union's Hardest Moment
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 25, 2015 Amanda Bynes Shares Selfie With Mysterious Fiancé
Victoria Beckham - Runway - LFW February 2020 Victoria Beckham's Family Supports Her at LFW
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their Daughter Kate Says Will Felt Helpless During Pregnancies
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Poland - Day 1 Kate Shares Never-Before-Seen Picture of Charlotte
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 10 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pictured Together
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Leave The Lindo Wing With Their Newborn Son Kate Calls Post-Birth Photo Call 'Terrifying'