Monday morning celebrity couple update: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are doing great, according to a sweet photo Cyrus posted on her Instagram story. She captioned a snap of the couple cuddled up at dinner, "Best friends." Cute!

The pair shared similar messages of devotion on their Instagram stories on Valentine's Day, as People reports. Simpson posted a photo of Cyrus, a "reserved" sign atop her head, with the caption, "Everyday is Valentine's Day in my life & I am reserved for you." And Cyrus shared a similar post, captioning a photo of Simpson, "ValenMINE."

On Super Bowl Sunday, meanwhile, Cyrus gave Simpson an extremely sexy haircut, the former wearing lacy black lingerie and the latter shirtless. You two! Lovebirds! Scissors are not a toy! Focus on those very sharp blades!

Cyrus finalized her divorce with Liam Hemsworth last month, and the actor isn't too concerned about his ex-wife's new relationship with Simpson, insiders say. "Liam is moving forward in such a positive direction in his life right now and he’s just doing his own thing," an unnamed source told Hollywood Life. "Miley and Cody’s relationship really isn’t his concern and it’s not something he’s put much thought into."

"Liam wrapped filming on Arkansas and Most Dangerous Game and right now he’s just enjoying some down time with friends and family," the source continued. "He’s been hitting the gym and spending a bit of time with Gabriella [Brooks, the Australian model Hemsworth is reportedly dating.] All around, he’s doing really well. It’s been a really good 2020 for him so far."

